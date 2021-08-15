Critical Survey: Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 5.25 $14.78 million $2.02 13.39 GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 4.80 -$62.30 million N/A N/A

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saratoga Investment and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 0 7 0 3.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 95.61% 7.54% 3.74% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -238.48% -93.99%

Volatility and Risk

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Investment Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Investment Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, MN.

