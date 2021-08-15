Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.85. Croda International has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $63.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

