CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.91 and a one year high of $272.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

