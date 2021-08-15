Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $14,385.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $698.48 or 0.01484078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.00364745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00120163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,836,050 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

