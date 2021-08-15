Crowns (CWS) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00018623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00857678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,893,496 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

