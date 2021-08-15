Crowny Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Crowny has traded up 68.1% against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $279,993.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00139248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00155253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.60 or 1.00006329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.73 or 0.00877905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.17 or 0.06981898 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.