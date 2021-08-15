Crust Network (CRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.96 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 7% against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $94.96 million and $14.24 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.51 or 0.00107993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.47 or 0.00871096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00108238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

