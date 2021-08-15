Crust Shadow Market Capitalization Achieves $4.46 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $38,467.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00865665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00104383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043821 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.