Crust Shadow Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $9,288.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00864689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00107500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

