Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $402,446.93 and approximately $632.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.