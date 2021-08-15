CRYPTO20 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,418.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $155.56 million and $24,418.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00008499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,975,036 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

