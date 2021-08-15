CRYPTO20 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,641.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $163.60 million and $28,641.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00008618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00872130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00108231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045008 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,975,048 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

