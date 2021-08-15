Crypton Price Reaches $0.0950 on Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Crypton has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $411,578.48 and approximately $5,311.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00137104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015523 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,331,094 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

