CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $57.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

