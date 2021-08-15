CryptoSoul Achieves Market Capitalization of $450,909.79 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $450,909.79 and approximately $770.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00289118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00038146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

