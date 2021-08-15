CryptoVerificationCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001287 BTC on exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $344,728.35 and $54.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

