Cubiex Price Tops $0.0040 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex has a total market cap of $287,563.18 and $296.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cubiex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00154207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.32 or 0.99922587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00874356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.62 or 0.07037688 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.