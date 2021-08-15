Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Cummins worth $51,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $237.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

