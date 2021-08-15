Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

