CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 702.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

