Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Up 151.6% in July

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,076,900 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the July 15th total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $315.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

CLXPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cybin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

