Cyclone Protocol Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $767.80 or 0.01663865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $10.53 million and $701,432.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001374 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007880 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

