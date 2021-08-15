CYCLUB Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. CYCLUB has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $1.40 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00131133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00154762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.07 or 0.99990951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00880278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.69 or 0.06992770 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars.

