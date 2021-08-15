CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Update

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CYTR opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. CytRx has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.00.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

