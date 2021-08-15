Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.70. 217,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,939. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
