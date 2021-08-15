Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.70. 217,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,939. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

