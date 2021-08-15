Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFCO remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Friday. 59,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,877. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 8.14. Dalrada has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

