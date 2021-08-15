Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.19. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

