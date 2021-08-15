Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNKEY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.