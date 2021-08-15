DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $906.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,600.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.00 or 0.01487100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00367331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00120802 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003213 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

