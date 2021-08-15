DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0719

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $313,361.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.09 or 0.99619522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00078643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012724 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

