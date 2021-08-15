DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $387,204.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.88 or 0.99893753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001013 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.