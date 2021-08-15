Dash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $301.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $197.87 or 0.00430576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $605.62 or 0.01317884 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,281,551 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

