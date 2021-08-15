Dash Market Cap Achieves $2.18 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $212.15 or 0.00446359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $417.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003325 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $832.02 or 0.01750516 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,282,529 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.