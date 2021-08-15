DATA (DTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.46 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $482,312.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00874270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00109546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045040 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.