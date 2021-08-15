Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $269,473.26 and approximately $4,405.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00154088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.43 or 1.00393210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00873476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.63 or 0.06846535 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 643,351 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.