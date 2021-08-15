Datamine Reaches One Day Volume of $27,056.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $567,669.18 and $27,056.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.18 or 0.00323925 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00994676 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,144 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

