DATx Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $130,374.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATx has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.73 or 0.00866382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00107608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00044315 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.