DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.43.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.924 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.