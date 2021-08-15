DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.95 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $36.80 million and $2.95 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.67 or 0.00868680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00104304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044119 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,239,044 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

