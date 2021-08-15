DecentBet Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $94.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.00866968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044458 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

