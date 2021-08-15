Decentraland Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $109.68 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.00861705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00105390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,113,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,395,043 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

