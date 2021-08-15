Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Achieves Market Cap of $37,671.07

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $37,671.07 and approximately $145.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00154229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.75 or 1.00298345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00878308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.17 or 0.07058445 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

