Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $2,839,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

DECK stock opened at $434.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $444.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

