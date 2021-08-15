DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Cap of $22.94 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and $387,076.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00132595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015474 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

