DeFi Bids 24-Hour Volume Tops $96.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $370,972.52 and approximately $96.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00857883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044214 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,883,232 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,510 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.