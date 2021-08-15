DeFi Yield Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.83 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,377,795 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

