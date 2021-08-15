Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IBBJ stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $41.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.