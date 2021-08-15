DeFiner (FIN) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $301,344.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars.

