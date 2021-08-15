DeFiner Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $9.65 million and $430,215.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00867603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00104690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043793 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars.

