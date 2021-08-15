DeFiner Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $301,344.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

